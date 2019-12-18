Romeo Miller Calls On Father Master P For "The Tank" Off His Latest Album "Hidden Treasure"

Earlier this week, Romeo Miller took a break from his handful of other projects to release his album Hidden Treasure. The 12-track offering is a good mix of songs for his eclectic audience, and while there were plenty of artists featured on the album, none were more important than Romeo's father, Master P.

Hidden Treasure is released via No Limit Forever Records, a label founded by Romeo, himself. It's an obvious nod to his father's empire No Limit Records and its clear that the younger Miller is hoping to create a legacy much like his dad's while maintaining his own sound. The father-son duo trade verses on their Hidden Treasure track "The Tank" as generations collide, so give it few spins and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Never a the club I'm at the bank boy

No more chasin' love that sh*t's a decoy

Suck it like an Altoid

I had to take it back for 'em

Put my mothaf*ckin' city on a map for 'em