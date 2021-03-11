Watching celebrities ball out of control—or not—during NBA All-Star Weekend has caused Chris Brown to call out his fellow artists. Breezy has participated in several celebrity-centered sports games and tournaments throughout his career, and it's clear that his dance skills aren't the only talents he has. Brown takes his balling quite seriously, and he's ready for all the smoke in the paint with whoever wants to go at it. While co-hosting Fox Soul's The Mix, Romeo Miller revealed that he and Brown are ready to take on two formidable opponents.



Vivien Killilea / Stringer / Getty Images

"Me and Chris Brown, this is what we really do. Like, you gotta put a pro on one of us," said Miller. "If I'm not guarding him or he not guarding me, you gotta hope that you got Terrell Owens on your celebrity team because this is really what I do. And he was in that position where he could have went and played college ball as well and they put us on opposite teams for a reason."

"Me and Chris never played on the same team. So, I'm like, if me and him run it up two-on-two, I don't think anybody in the industry will beat us, and there's a lot of hoopers," Miller added. "Not sayin' people can't hoop. The Game could hoop, J. Cole could hoop, Quavo could hoop—but when it comes to Tier One, I think me and Chris—I know me and Chris is at the top."

"Just throw the invite [and] let me come to some of these open runs that they've been doing." This two-on-two game may come sooner than you think because Romeo claims Brown already DMed him about making it happen. Check out the full episode of The Mix below to catch Romeo Miller's remarks about teaming up with Chris Brown.