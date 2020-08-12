A brief soundbite from PageSix has Romeo Miller calling foul. The new host of Fox Soul's The Mix reportedly chatted with the outlet about Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and Jordyn Woods. PageSix asked Romeo if he'd watched Meg and Cardi's colorful music video to their racy new single "WAP" and he said he hadn't tuned in just yet.



Vivien Killilea / Stringer / Getty Images

“I may be the only person who has not seen it,” Romeo said. “I’m not trying to get excited. We are on lockdown right now, so it’s too much for me. I seen a little tease; I didn’t hit that play button yet, because I don’t know what’s gonna happen.” By the sound of his response, it seemed like he was joking around. “I’m trying to keep it real professional right now and focus. I gotta play that like a movie night.“

He was also asked who he would choose between the two women. “I’m picking Megan. First of all, Cardi is already taken. I’m a man of boundaries; I don’t play with that. Megan is from H-Town, and I love the stallions, baby.” His friend Jordyn Woods was also mentioned, and he brought up her recent viral video that showed the social media star enjoying some nude spa time.

“I saw Jordyn's massage video, but I feel bad; that’s a family friend right there,” Romeo added. “I’m not supposed to see all of that. My little brother is friends with her little sister, so they always come over for Bible study. But after seeing that video I have to sit on the other side of the room. She’s messing up my Bible study now.”

After the news circulated on social media, Romeo returned with a follow-up. "Never said she was messing up my Bible Study," he wrote on Instagram. "And she's a family friend, it was sarcastic as hell. That's the internet tho."

