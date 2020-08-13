Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have been trying to put together the next Verzuz face-off, egging on Bow Wow to reluctantly accept the gig.

"He mite not have 20 n the bag," wrote Timbaland, referring to the number of hits that Bow Wow has to his name.

The former child star clapped back at that comment but he did not agree to show up to defend his catalog. Instead, he invited people to look at his track record and study his rise to see just how legendary he actually is.



Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Romeo Miller would have been an easy choice for Bow Wow to face off against, grabbing that easy nostalgia pop. However, instead of doing Verzuz, the pair have discussed something even bigger.

"My career has truly been unique and on some real life monarchy s*it ha," wrote Romeo on Instagram before telling the world what he has in mind to prove that. "For the culture, instead of a versuz I already hit Bow Wow @shadmoss to do a documentary, side by side reminiscing on our historic young careers together. Stay tuned and this is how we celebrate each other. God is real."

If this is real, you can guarantee that a bunch of their fans will be gathered around the television to watch it all. Romeo and Bow Wow have each had incredible careers and a documentary about both of them sounds like gold.