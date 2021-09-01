Westside Gunn's Griselda label has been steadily grinding out hard-hitting music, with artists like Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, Boldy James, and Mach Hommy each holding it down accordingly.

Now, it would appear that Gunn has officially brought another strong presence into the mix, with signs suggesting that Rome Streetz is the latest to join the GXFR family.

A recent Reddit post on r/hiphopheads highlights some of the signs, first pointing to the addition of GXFR in Rome's Instagram bio. Speaking of which, Rome recently shared an IG picture with Westside Gunn, which appears to have been snapped at Gunn's Buffalo Kids gallery. There's also a clip of Westside Gunn handing Rome a bag of money, which can be seen by checking out Rome's highlights on IG. He also shared a picture of Griselda Blanco, the woman that inspired the name of Gunn's label.

While the news has yet to be officially confirmed, Rome Streetz would certainly make for a fitting addition to the label. He's no stranger to collaborating with Gunn, with their most recent link-up occurring on Hitler Wears Hermes 8's "Peri Peri." Prior, Rome has appeared on Flygod Is An Awesome God 2, as well as Conway The Machine's If It Bleeds It Can Be Killed.

If you're looking to hear why he'd be a good fit for Griselda, be sure to check out the aforementioned "Peri Peri" below. Stay tuned for more news on this potential signing once it's officially announced.

LISTEN: Westside Gunn ft Rome Streetz - Peri Peri