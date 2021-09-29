mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rome Fortune Waxes Poetic On "Liquor Store Fiend"

Joshua Robinson
September 29, 2021 17:59
Rome Fortune shares "Liquor Store Fiend" ahead of his forthcoming album "Mr. Fortune."


Since garnering national editorial attention for his breakout Beautiful Pimp mixtape seriesRome Fortune has been continuously releasing gems over the past half-decade, from his experimental Fool's Gold debut Jerome Raheem Fortune in 2016 to his eclectic ten-track project FREEk at the top of 2020.

Now, a pandemic and a major makeover later, Rome Fortune is gearing up to share his next full-length effort next month, on his 33rd birthday. Titled Mr. Fortune, the forthcoming album will be independently released, and today, the Atlanta-based artist has given fans an early glimpse of what to expect from the promising new record. 

After being teased on Rome Fortune's Instagram earlier this summer, "Liquor Store Fiend" is finally here, and the brief is a subdued, yet lyrically robust new track that finds the multifaceted artist waxing poetic over a piano-driven beat courtesy of JeDi P. 

Refamiliarize yourself with Rome Fortune by giving "Liquor Store Fiend" a listen below.

Quotable Lyrics

It was liquor store fiend liquor store fiend liquor store trap
It’s my environment why would I be threatened where Im at
It’s that mentality in fact
That make a wack nigga wack you
Gargoyles all around ready leave you stiff so they can stat you

