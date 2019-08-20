Rome Fortune Announces New Album With "Ethan Hawke" Single

Rome Fortune is one of the most eclectic artists in Atlanta. While eclecticism isn't anything new from artists from the A, Rome Fortune, much like many of his predecessors, is breaking the mold on his terms. Earlier today, he announced that he has a new album on the way and kicked off the campaign with his single, "Ethan Hawke." His latest track has a distinct funk influence to it that has a positive message surrounding embracing individuality.

"Ethan Hawke is a great actor, but I named the track after him as a snarky semi political nod," he told HighSnobiety about the song's title. "In the rhyme scheme where I mention him, it’s an unexpected point of reference to say I step in any bar and get treated like a middle aged white man. That’s some real good treatment right there."

Look out for Rome Fortune's album, FREEKtales dropping on October 11th.

Quotable Lyrics

I like your fancy car

Life, I like where you are

'Cause you step in any bar

And they treat you like Ethan Hawke