Rome Flynn Shares R&B Slow Jam "KMIM (Keep Me In Mind)"

Erika Marie
April 24, 2020 23:17
KMIM (Keep Me In Mind)
Rome Flynn returns with another R&B offering as the actor continues to roll out new singles ahead of his EP's release.


You may recognize him from How to Get Away With MurderA Madea Family Funeral, or The Haves and the Have Nots, but Rome Flynn is slowly creeping into the music scene. Flynn may be an actor on the rise in Hollywood, but he told us exclusively that he was a musician before he decided to take his hand at acting. Last October, he shared his single "Brand New" and told us that he was working on his EP, Energy.

"The acting just kinda took off, but I felt like this was the right time and the right opportunity to put more energy, pun intended, into my music career," said Flynn. The Emmy Award-winning actor also gave some insight into what fans can expect from his forthcoming project. "I feel like one of the few things that connects everybody is energy and also love," he said. "So I feel like, when people hear music they can, one way or another, relate to it. I just felt like it was heavy on me to make an EP kind of surrounding that."

"KMIM" or "Keep Me In Mind" is the latest single from Rome Flynn, and on it, you'll find him reminding his love interest that he'll be there even when other men fail. Check out "KMIM" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Late night stressin'
Wonder where he been
Said he wouldn't do it
Did the same again
But you take him back
You make it seem good
But he don't treat you
Like he really should

