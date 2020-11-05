Rome Flynn Gets Tipsy On "Drunk With You" R&B Single

You may recognize him from How to Get Away With Murder, Madea's Family Funeral, or his Emmy-winning stint on The Bold and The Beautiful, but Rome Flynn's first love has always been music. While the actor has become known in the public eye for his talents on the big and small screens, over the last year or so, Flynn has been sharing R&B singles in hopes of one day becoming a formidable contender in the music world. He's delivered tracks like "Brand New" and "Keep My In Mind," and now he's returned with "Drunk With You."

Flynn told us over the summer that he's been working on his forthcoming EP, though he kept details about the project close to the chest. "I was writing most of these records for this EP that will have probably six or seven songs on it," said Flynn. The singer also revealed that he's hoping to have "two or three" features on the record and added that the sound will tap into "Trap-R&B." While his fans await more from him about his EP, stream Rome Flynn's "Drunk With You" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

We go to sleep when they wakin' up

That's how we do

Last night was crazy

I think it's time for Round 2