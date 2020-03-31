Wrestling fans have been looking forward to Wrestlemania all year although it's going to be very different due to COVID-19. There won't be any fans in sight and some of the matchups have been affected. Last week, Roman Reigns revealed that he would be dropping out of his Universal Championship match against Goldberg due to concerns surrounding the Coronavirus. Reigns has battled Leukemia which means his immune system is compromised, thus making him more vulnerable to the virus.

Fans were very angry at his decision and let him know on social media. In light of this, Reigns took to Instagram where he ripped the fans who have been bad about him. Reigns went on to say that no matter what, no one wins in this situation and that many fans need to dig deep and do better.

Per Reigns:

"You already know what’s going on. It’s all over the news, the dirt sheets — whatever you want to call them — that I pulled out of WrestleMania. And it’s funny because, for years now, man — years — people were like, ‘Don’t show up to WrestleMania, we don’t want you in it.’ You know what I mean? There’s like a nice handful of dudes and haters that didn’t want me there, but the moment I make a choice for me and my family, I’m a coward, I’m a sissy, a lot of different things that I am now. But you don’t know the whole story. All you know is what you think. ‘Oh, well, his health and this and that.’ But you don’t know what else is going on in my life. You don’t know if I have newborns, you don’t know if I have family in my household — older family. So, yeah, just like the old saying, man. Go and flip that cover open and read a few pages, get into a few chapters before you really start running your mouth. And just take this time to better yourself, be present, and make the most out of this. Because if we can’t grow in a time like this, I don’t think we have a chance."

With Reigns out of Wrestlemania, it's clear the event won't be as entertaining. Regardless, at least it will be a nice injection of entertainment in these dark times.