Roman Reigns is one of the most famous WWE Superstars around but, because of very valid and legitimate reasons, he will be missing the biggest show of the year. The Big Dog was scheduled to face off against Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36, where many expected him to win the belt, but because of his history with leukemia, he has decided to back out of the match.

The news broke via Pro Wrestling Sheet, reporting that the star would no longer be participating in the match. Dubbed as a "Spear vs. Spear" fight because of both wrestler's finishing maneuvers, the WWE will be tasked with finding a replacement for Reigns. Apparently, Braun Strowman is being thrown around as one Superstar that could potentially be added to the match.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Roman Reigns has expressed uncertainty about participating in any more of the Performance Center showcases that the company has been putting on in Florida, noting that he is immunosuppressed because of his past battle with cancer and does not want to risk catching COVID-19 since he is at risk.

WrestleMania 36 is set to take place over two nights with no fans in attendance for the first time ever. The Showcase of the Immortals will happen on April 4 and 5 on the WWE Network. Will you be tuning in?