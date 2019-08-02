WWE's biggest event of the summer, SummerSlam, is just 10 days away and there are still a number of question marks surrounding some of the company's biggest stars. The rumors will surely be ironed out on the "go-home" episodes of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live next week, but a recent report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer has already shed light on the plans for Roman Reigns, as well as another top superstar.

According to Meltzer's report, WWE plans to reveal Daniel Bryan as the mystery man who attacked Reigns at the conclusion of SmackDown this past Tuesday, just as Reigns was set to announce his SummerSlam plans. As a result, it'll be Bryan vs Reigns one-on-one at SummerSlam on August 11.

Per this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer writes:

"Another new match [for SummerSlam] is Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan. The angle on Smackdown where all kinds of things collapsed on Reigns that looked so hokey is to lead to the revelation that Bryan was behind it. That also explains Bryan never saying anything about his career changing announcement."

As noted by Meltzer, Bryan has been teasing a "career-altering" announcement but he has yet to address the WWE Universe. We expect that to change early next week ahead of his rumored clash with Reigns.

In other SummerSlam news, WWE is reportedly prepared to book Goldberg vs Dolph Ziggler - another match that came out of nowhere like a Randy Orton RKO.

Other matches currently booked for SummerSlam include: