WWE has just one show remaining before their biggest event of the summer, SummerSlam, and there's still one major storyline that needs to be explained before the company invades Toronto. That storyline, of course, involves WWE 2K20 cover star Roman Reigns and his mystery attacker.

It is believed that Daniel Bryan will be revealed as the man who has been tormenting Reigns over the last week, which includes orchestrating a forklift accident on last week's episode of SmackDown Live and attempting to run him over on last night's edition of Monday Night Raw.

As seen in the footage embedded below, Reigns was exiting his SUV to confront Samoa Joe when a car came speeding into view just as the former champion dove into the front seat.

WWE released the following statement regarding the incident:

"Roman Reigns was involved in a hit-and-run earlier tonight in the parking lot of Monday Night Raw. He narrowly escaped what could have been a permanent injury but was checked out by WWE medical staff and released to appear tomorrow night in Detroit for SmackDown LIVE."

As mentioned, Tuesday night's episode of SmackDown Live is the last show before SummerSlam, and it is believed that Daniel Bryan will come forward as the mystery attacker, setting up a match with Reigns at the PPV on August 11.

Other matches currently booked for SummerSlam include: