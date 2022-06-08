We're back once again with another list of Hip Hop albums and this time, it arrives courtesy of Rolling Stone. The longstanding publication delivers these lists quite frequently and with each release comes an onslaught of backlash as music lovers express their displeasure. Recently, Rolling Stone gave us their picks for the 200 Greatest Hip Hop Albums of All Time, and its a selection that has waged wars on social media as Rap fans engage in fiery debates.

We're not going to share all 200 choices, obviously, but we will shed light on the Top 10 picks and you can decide if the outlet was spot on or missed the target altogether.





This is the Top 10, in order:

1. The Notorious B.I.G., 'Ready to Die' (1994)

2. Outkast, 'Stankonia' (2000)

3. Jay-Z, 'The Blueprint' (2001)

4. Public Enemy, 'It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back' (1988)

5. Kendrick Lamar, 'To Pimp a Butterfly' (2015)

6. Kanye West, 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy' (2010)

7. Missy Elliott, 'Miss E... So Addictive' (2001)

8. Wu-Tang Clan, 'Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)' (1993)

9. A Tribe Called Quest, 'The Low End Theory' (1991)

10. Lauryn Hill, 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' (1998)

Other appearances include Dr. Dre, Eminem, Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B, Lil Wayne, J Dilla, Clipse, Ice-T, De La Soul, Vince Staples, Kid Cudi, Cypress Hill, Azealia Banks, Eric B & Rakim, Megan Thee Stallion, The Pharcyde, Digable Planets, Lil Uzi Vert, and LL Cool J. This one spans decades and reactions have been visceral, as expected, as not only inclusions are discussed, but their placements on this list, as well.

Below, you can read through a few reactions and let us know what you think.

[via]