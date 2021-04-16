Ever since the release of Coi Leray's Pooh Shiesty-featuring single "BIG PURR (Prrdd)," there has been tension between social media figure Rolling Ray and the "No More Parties" artist. Their spat comes down to the origin of "purr-prrr," a phrase Coi Leray used throughout her latest single that Rolling Ray argues to have made popular.

Coi Leray eventually defended her use of "purr-prrr" in "BIG PURR (Prrdd)," saying, "First of all, I'm not big 'purr.' It's not 'purr.' I'm big 'prrr. It's a difference. Stop playin' with me.." Several weeks later, however, Rolling Ray apparently still has beef with Coi Leray because he has released an unauthorized version of the song on iTunes.

Surprisingly, Rolling Ray's "BigPurrrr" is performing exceptionally well on the Top Hip-Hop/Rap Songs chart. At the time of writing, Rolling Ray's "BIG PURR" ripoff sits at #48, four spots above Coi Leray's single, which is resting at #52. In a petty post to Instagram, the social media figure wrote, "Top 50 but we aint number 50...i love yall like shitttttttt."

As social media platforms like The Shade Room have picked up the story, it appears that Coi Leray has caught wind of Rolling Ray's latest antics, and, understandably so, she doesn't seem to be taking the situation lightly.

In a recent tweet, the Now or Never artist let of a minimal, but meaningful threat, saying, "I have an amazing lawyer, let’s play."

Whether Rolling Ray will continue to push "BigPurrrr" or not is yet to be seen, so stay tuned as Coi Leray and Rolling Ray's beef develops.