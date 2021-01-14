Prayers are pouring in for social media influencer Rolling Ray. The popular figure has developed a reputation as a person who often engages in arguments, including his recent back and forth with the City Girls and Saucy Santana, but on Tuesday (January 13), it was reported that Rolling Ray was seriously injured in a fire.

The wheelchair-bound celebrity went on Instagram Live where he showed his extensive injuries. "I'm in a hospital. Got burnt. My wig caught on fire," he said in a video shared on The Shade Room. In another clip posted to Twitter, Ray was choked up as he added, "Burnt my whole skin. Legs, arms, feet, and everything. I love y'all and I want y'all to keep me in y'all prayers."

As he showed off his painful burns, Ray said if it wasn't for a friend, he'd be "dead right now." Later, Rolling Ray's physician can be heard telling him that he needs oxygen, so Ray asked the doctor to turn off his phone. You can check out clips from his Live below as he talks about his frightening ordeal.