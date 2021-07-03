The one-sided beef between Rolling Ray and Coi Leray has been continuing for months. The social media star accused Leray of stealing his signature "purr" idea, a sound that Leray has repeated in her tracks. Ray wasn't a fan of Leray's "Big Purr" and retaliated with a "Purr" track of his own, and after going after the rising star on social media, he continues to troll her with another story about allegedly taking her money.

"So, basically, somebody on Coi Leray team reached out to me. This was like, two weeks ago almost and it was like, 'Hey, Rolling Ray, we would like to pay you to promote the event that Coi Leray will be hosting." He said Leray was making an appearance in Washington, D.C. so they asked what his price would be and he told them, "Two-fifty, something like that."



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

Ray claims that the person he spoke with asked for him to make a video "just saying like, you gon' be there." He agreed but admitted he never planned on creating any video. "I pocketed that little ass two-fifty." The validity of the story remains to be determined, but Coi Leray has previously stated that she has no intention of having tension with anyone.

"They tried to use me to promote this girl's event. Stop playing so much," Rolling Ray continued, adding that Leray needed to check in with him before performing in D.C. "Her event gon' be real slow. It's a difference from TikTok music, real music, and real performances. You're not it."

The rapper was recently spotted on the BET Awards red carpet alongside her boyfriend Pressa and she's been enjoying the successes of her career. Check out Rolling Ray's video below.