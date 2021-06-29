Rolling Ray called out all the female nominees at the 2021 BET Awards who he's had beef with in the past year, including the City Girls, Coi Leray, and more. Ray says their hairlines, braids, and outfits were all a mess during the ceremony.

“All the girls who opposed me this year didn’t win the award last night, and the hairlines, braids, and outfits were messed up!” Ray tweeted. “I got too much money, but gave it, and I know my house was on fire. The table changed last night.”

He added: “You could never say I rolled out a house that looked crazy.”



Ray also called out Coi Leray in particular, for losing the Best New Artist award: "Best new artist my mfn ass, Wanna be big purrr soo fucking bad & took that type energy to the awards only to lose & let them use you for ratings damn dummy."

Earlier this year, Leray clapped back about Ray, who had criticized her for stealing his "Big Purr" catchphrase.

"This boy is obsessed," she wrote in a tweet in May. "I would never talk about somebody’s disability. I wouldn’t even wish bad on my worst enemy. Let’s Us Pray."

In another tweet, she added, "I feel bad more than being upset. You just have to let go and let GOD fr! Devil will try you!! Outsmart him !!!"

