The Rolling Loud takeover is real as the world's first Hip Hop festival expands into new markets. For years now, Rolling Loud has been bringing our favorite artists to stages across the country, beginning in Miami before moving to the Bay Area (Mountain View, Oakland), Southern California (San Bernadino, Los Angeles, Inglewood), and New York City.

As they progressed, international fans were able to join in on the festivities as Rolling Loud added dates in Australia, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, Portugal, and Toronto, and according to a press release, they're making their way to Thailand.

Coming April 2023, Rolling Loud Thailand will become the first-ever Rolling Loud in Asia. Like its predecessors, the festival will take place over a series of days and will not only feature hitmakers that we're familiar with, but Asian and Thai Hip Hop artists dominating overseas.

"Today, Rolling Loud Thailand hosted a press conference at CentralWorld Live in Bangkok. The press conference was attended by Thailand government officials and was followed by performances by several notable personalities from Thailand's music scene, including Thaitanium, Young Ohm, 1mill, FIIXD and many more, plus American rapper Memphis Bleek."

The festival's co-founders and CEOs Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif said in a joint statement: “We’re proud and honored to have Thailand host our first festival in Asia. Rolling Loud has been looking to expand to Asia for a while, and we’re confident that Thailand is the perfect setting. Our local partners are pulling out all the stops to make Thailand one of our most exciting events on any continent. We can’t wait to bring the amazing energy of Rolling Loud to the people of Thailand, and as always, showcase the best of the local Rap scene.”

What other cities should Rolling Loud add to its list?