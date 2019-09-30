Rolling Loud has become the biggest music festival in hip hop. Starting in Miami in 2014, it has expanded to hosting multiple festivals throughout the year. Rolling Loud now takes place in Northern California, Southern California, New York, Japan, Hong Kong, and has its eyes set on setting up shop in Europe soon. This past weekend, they held their Bay Area iteration and, as always, it looked like a massive success.

Riding the momentum sparked by all the videos circling the Internet of Saturday and Sunday's performances, Rolling Loud just released the lineup for their Los Angeles festival, which will be held at Banc of California Stadium and Exposition Park on December 14-15. Their lineups tend to feature the usual cats, never missing out on the biggest artists in hip hop today. However, the most exciting part of the lineup reveals is seeing how Rolling Loud often manages to keep up with the rapid pace of the genre by booking up-and-coming acts. The list of cutting-edge artists is ever-growing and the festival continues to expand to accommodate them.

Rolling Loud Los Angeles will be headlined by Chance the Rapper, Lil Uzi Vert, Juice WRLD and Young Thug on Day 1, and Future, A$AP Rocky and Meek Mill on Day 2. Check out the full lineup below. Tickets go on sale via Rolling Loud's website on Friday, October 4 at 11 AM PT.