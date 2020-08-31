We won't be able to watch Lil Uzi Vert stage-dive from the top of a building or Megan Thee Stallion snap over some crazy instrumentals in person but it looks like we'll be partying virtually at Loud Stream, the first virtual festival from Rolling Loud and Twitch.

Announcing a major partnership today, Rolling Loud has revealed that they will be putting on a virtual festival next month on Twitch.



Graphic provided by publicist

While this all sounds pretty confusing (how can you recreate the feel of a music festival through a screen???), Tariq Cherif, Matt Zingler, and the organizers of Loud Stream seem to have it all under control. The festival will be free of charge and will include live performances from some of the biggest stars in hip-hop right now. The lineup will be announced soon.

Loud Stream is the first of three Rolling Loud virtual events that will be held on Twitch.

Over five hours of live performances will be aired each day of the festival, which happens on September 12 and 13.

"Streaming on Twitch transports viewers into a live concert atmosphere and creates an experience for artists to interact with fans in ways only possible on Twitch," said Will Farrell-Green, the head of music content at Twitch. "As in-person concerts are put on hold, we’re working to create an incredible backstage environment that fans can access from anywhere in the world. Rolling Loud has a powerful community of hip-hop fans, and we’re thrilled to partner with them for a first of its kind event that will bring their incredible live music brand to life."

If you're not into virtual festivals, you can buy tickets to Rolling Loud Portugal, which is still scheduled to be happening next summer.