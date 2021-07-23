Hip Hop fans are just one day away from enjoying Rolling Loud Miami in all its glory, but the festival has been hit with a few setbacks. Earlier today (July 22), one of its performers, Fredo Bang, was arrested in Miami on charges stemming from his home state of Louisiana, and later, it was shared that this morning, one of their stages at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens was destroyed.

Local news station WPLG reported that a giant video wall structure fell, causing a portion of the stage to collapse.

In video images and aerial footage, workers are seen frantically attempting to cover the chaos with a large tarp. Ticketholders flooded social media with their concerns as to whether or not the festival would continue on schedule. After going viral, Rolling Loud Miami took to their Twitter account to address the controversy.

"In case you see it on the news, a screen fell down at one of our stages," they wrote. "Nobody was hurt and it will be fixed before doors open tomorrow. The show goes on!" This weekend marks Rolling Loud Miami's return after delaying the festival due to the COVID-19 quarantine last year. Check out a video of the destruction of the stage below.

