Thousands of hip hop fans descended onto Los Angeles's Banc of California Stadium earlier this month to enjoy the Rolling Loud L.A. festival. Dozens of our favorite artists took to stages and performed some of their greatest hits, and while fans were singing along, Kalvin Sanchez was unaware he would engage in an altercation that would lead to the end of his life.

The 23-year-old was reportedly assaulted at Exposition Park on December 14. According to CBS 2 News Los Angeles, Kalvin was beaten so badly that he was rushed to the Dignity Health-California Hospital Medical Center for treatment of a serious head injury. Four days later, Kalvin succumbed to his injuries and passed away. An autopsy later revealed that Kalvin "died of subdural hematoma and blunt force head trauma" and the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office deemed his cause of death to be a homicide.

"We were devastated, it’s never easy losing somebody,” the victim's uncle Marlon Guzman reportedly told CBS News earlier this week. “We’re all just trying to keep ourselves strong and being there for each other." Kalvin's family is doing the best they can for his three-year-old daughter and two-month-old son.

There haven't been any suspects publicly named in the case, nor have investigators revealed a motive behind the attack. There are reports that Kalvin's case wasn't the only physical altercation that occurred at Rolling Loud L.A. and there were " several fights which broke out at the festival were posted to social media."

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Kalvin, who passed away last week," Rolling Loud officials said in a statement. "Our fans are part of our extended family and their health and safety is our number one priority. The incident is under active investigation by both LAPD and CHP and, as such, we are unable to comment further."