There isn't quite any competition in terms of who organizes the greatest hip-hop festival in the world right now. There are a few spots that are bubbling, like Day N Vegas in Las Vegas, but the premier destination for hip-hop fans anywhere in the world is at Rolling Loud. Starting off a half-decade ago in Miami, Florida, Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler bonded together over music, coming up with an idea that had never been imagined before. They proceeded to shut shit down each year in Miami, adding stronger names to the line-up and building a solid festival reputation. Now that they've already set up shop in New York, Los Angeles, the Bay Area, Australia, and more, it's time for the boys to take on Hong Kong.



Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

It was always in the plans for there to be a Rolling Loud Festival in Hong Kong and finally, the line-up has been announced. Much like the show in Australia, there will be a reduced line-up in Hong Kong. Taking place in Asia for the first time, RL will be held at Art Park on October 19 and 20. Headliners include the Migos and Wiz Khalifa. Rounding out the line-up will be festival veterans, Playboi Carti, $uicideboy$, Ski Mask the Slump God, Lil Skies, Smokepurpp, Robb Bank$, and many more.

Are you expecting a good show with this line-up? Enough to fly out to Hong Kong?