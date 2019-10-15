Rolling Loud is currently the biggest hip-hop festival in the world. After launching in Miami, it's expanded to New York, California, and now, it's going global with dates in Europe and Asia. Now, China's hip-hop scene has been blowing up in the past few years, especially with acts like Higher Brothers. So, Rolling Loud was supposed to head to Hong Kong later this week -- Oct. 19th and 20th -- but that doesn't seem to be happening.

Due to increasing security concerns, Rolling Loud has canceled they're festival in Hong Kong in wake of the protests. "After consulting with security experts, it has been determined that it is not possible to organize the upcoming Rolling Loud Hong Kong edition as we had hoped without endangering the safety and well-being of our fans, artists, and staff," a statement posted to Rolling Loud's Facebook page read. "While we regret having to cancel the festival, this is not a decision that has been taken lightly and we look forward to bringing the Rolling Loud festival experience to Hong Kong in the future to celebrate the city's rich culture and buzzing hip-hop music scene."

The protests in Hong Kong between the government and young pro-democracy advocates have escalated to violent levels in recent times. Police have responded with live rounds, tear gas, rubber bullets and more.