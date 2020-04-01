Coronavirus has quickly become the worst on a variety of levels, having a profound impact on everything from health to the economy to our day to day life. While millions are left contending with the changes wrought by the ongoing pandemic, the music festival industry has been halted in its tracks. Rolling Loud is no exception, and while they initially hoped to weather the storm, the organizational team have officially decided to postpone the sixth installment until next year.

"Since our last update, we have been monitoring the spread of COVID-19, hopeful that it would slow and allow us to proceed with producing the festival in May," reads the official statement from Rolling Loud. "At the same time, we were working around the clock on a contingency plan in case we had to postpone. It was important for us to not make the decision too soon, without having all of the facts. We wanted nothing more than to turn up with you all at the 6th year of our sold-out show. However, as the spread of COVID-19 increased to tragic levels, it became clear that we cannot proceed with the May 8-10 dates."

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

"To make sure that fans get the same experience that they signed up for in May, we’ve worked extremely hard with all of the artists, vendors, city and county officials, and the venue to make that happen. Rolling Loud Miami 2020 will be postponed to President’s Day Weekend (3 days), February 12-14, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. Same lineup. Same rage. Ain’t nothin’ changed but the dates. All purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. If you need a refund, don’t worry, we got you."

For those curious, the 2020 lineup originally included A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Post Malone as the headliners. Gucci Mane, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Playboi Carti, Lil Yachty, Young Thug, Rick Ross, Big Sean, Tyga, Gunna, Roddy Ricch, YG, and many more. For now, the lineup is set to remain the same, though one has to wonder if new releases will play a role in altering that -- especially if a few key heavy hitters drop as expected.