Kanye West formally pulled out of his Rolling Loud set over the weekend. The festival organizers confirmed the news, just a week before the flagship event in Miami was expected to take place. Kid Cudi was announced as his replacement but people still felt disappointed.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Many ticketholders expressed that they were far more interested in seeing Travis Scott touch the stage instead of Cudi. However, the Astroworld Festival tragedy continues to haunt Travis Scott, according to Rolling Loud founder Tariq Cherif. Following the announcement of Kanye pulling out, Cherif explained that did everything that he could to keep Ye on deck but the multi-hyphenate "wasn't having it." As fans bombarded the comments demanding Travis Scott as the replacement, he explained that the Houston rapper is banned from performing at the Hard Rock Stadium.

"Venue won't allow Travis because of Astroworld deaths," Cherif said in response to a fan.





Rolling Loud would've been Kanye West's first real performance since the release of Donda 2 earlier this year. Ye was initially scheduled to perform at Coachella this year but pulled out just eleven days before the festival began.

While Scott might not be able to perform at Rolling Loud, he has a few other performances scheduled in the coming weeks. He will be returning to London for three headlining shows at the O2 Arena. Perhaps, we'll see him finally touch a stage in America later this year.