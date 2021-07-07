Rolling Loud is coming out of the pandemic even bigger than it was before COVID-19 hit. This year, they're already plotting on bringing their festivals back in full in Los Angeles, New York, and of course, Miami. However, their festival in Florida will certainly be bigger than it's ever been now that they've announced a partnership with the WWE.



Via Rolling Loud

Rolling Loud and the WWE have partnered for live matches with WWE Superstars as part of SmackDown. On July 23rd, FOX will be broadcasting several line-ups that will take place at Rolling Loud in between sets.

“What Matt Zingler, Tariq Cherif and the entire Rolling Loud team have built is spectacular,” Scott Zanghellini, WWE Senior Vice President, Revenue Strategy & Development, said. “We couldn’t think of a better partner to deliver such a unique WWE experience to fans during the July 23 edition of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.”

For Rolling Loud co-CEO Tariq Cherif, it holds particular sentimental value to bring this partnership to life. "I grew up on Sweet Chin Music, mesmerized by the spectacle that Vince McMahon and co have built at WWE,” Cherif said. “The idea of weaving our two storylines into one world, one must see event, is electrifying.”

Rolling Loud Miami takes place from July 23rd to 25th with A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Post Malone serving as headliners.