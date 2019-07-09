If you've been waiting on the official announcements regarding Rolling Loud moving to the East Coast and to Asia, they've finally arrived. Yesterday, the festival co-organized by Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler announced that it would be expanding once again to include new territories within the United States and a whole new market in Asia.

Since the festival started over five years ago in Miami, Cherif and Zingler have promised that they would be moving around the world to bring the experience to all those who wanted it. The duo has said that they would be hitting Hong Kong and Japan in the future and now, Hong Kong has officially been announced. The team will also be putting on a show in New York, bringing the finest hip-hop festival to the East Coast.

Line-ups have yet to be announced but we know the dates when RL will be touching down. The Hong Kong version of the festival will take place on October 19 and 20 at West Kowloon Park. The advertisement uses Migos' "Stir Fry" to potentially hype up an appearance by the Atlanta trio. The weekend prior, the team will be in New York City, bringing the fun to Citi Field on October 12 and 13.

Rolling Loud has previously expanded to Los Angeles, the Bay Area, Australia, and more. We'll keep you updated with lineup information when it's available. Stay tuned!