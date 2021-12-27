It's time to put your extra holiday money to use. If you're a hip-hop fan and you love going to music festivals, you likely already know that there's nothing quite like Rolling Loud. For the last several years, co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler have created one of the most beloved festivals in the world for rap lovers, putting on outstanding shows in Miami, Los Angeles, New York, and other global zones. There have been rumblings that the festival plans to expand even further in upcoming years too. Following an incredible display in California this month, which included a surprise appearance from Ye, as well as headline performances from J. Cole, Kid Cudi, and Future, Rolling Loud has officially announced the festival's dates for Miami in 2022.

With only a few days left before we put a close to 2021, Rolling Loud has announced the official dates for Miami after much hype on social media. Sharing an announcement video, the festival looked back on some of the craziest moments from the three sold-out shows this year, using Playboi Carti as the soundtrack (which could signal that the rapper will return to headline Miami).



Timothy Norris/Getty Images -- Playboi Carti performs during Rolling Loud at NOS Events Center on December 12, 2021

The flagship festival in Miami is set to take place from July 22-24 at Hard Rock Stadium. A special, discounted price will be available for early birds at only $9.99 down, meaning that you can put some of that holiday bonus money to good use. The age-16+ festival will have pre-sale tickets available starting December 30 at 12 PM EST.

Will you be buying a ticket to Rolling Loud Miami 2022?