Infamous conservative political consultant Roger Stone was seen at the Conservative Political Action Committee in Orlando, Saturday, dancing with a pro-Donald Trump Florida rap artist known as “Forgiato Blow.” Video of the incident has gone viral on social media and features Blow rapping about the election being stolen, the siege on the Capitol on January 6th, and more.

"Trump 2021, yeah he had it in the bag. I just got a call from General Flynn, yeah he told me the facts. Democrats, you gonna tell me how you feelin' about that," Blow can be heard rapping on the track.



He continues: "Fed did a sweep. Patriots be pulling up, knocking on the Capitol. Yeah, you know the feds did a sweep though,” the lyrics said. “Patriots pulling up knocking on the Capitol”.

The performance is met with cheers from a nearby crowd as Stone attempts to dance along to the song.

Former President Donald Trump later made an appearance during CPAC to speak about his ambitions of running again in the future and remaining with the Republican Party.

"It is far from being over. We will be victorious and America will be stronger and greater than ever before," Trump said. "I may even decide to beat them for a third time."

