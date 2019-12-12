A few weeks ago, Colin Kaepernick was given an opportunity to get back into the NFL with a special workout that had never been done before, The whole thing was supposed to take place in Atlanta and 25 teams were going to be in attendance. In the end, Kaepernick was upset with the league over the waiver they wanted him to sign and instead of doing the workout as planned, he went and did it at a local high school. Only a few teams ended up making the trip to the high school and Kap hasn't been able to get a contract since.

During a recent press conference, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell spoke about the Kaepernick situation and how he feels about the whole thing. As Goodell explained, there is a sense of disappointment over Kaepernick's final decision, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“It was about opportunity, a credible opportunity," Goodell said. "He chose not to take it, and I understand that.” With this in mind, it looks as though the league has "moved on" from the whole thing which means Kap's chances of getting back into the NFL are slim to none at this point.

If you're a Kaepernick fan, this has to be bad news although based on what's gone down, it shouldn't be surprising.