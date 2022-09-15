Roger Federer is one of tennis' biggest legends. Just like Serena Williams on the women's side, Federer is a pioneer who helped make tennis incredibly popular over the last couple of decades. Unfortunately, with age, Federer has been sidelined due to injuries, and he has had a hard time remaining consistent. With that being said, many fans were anticipating his retirement.

Williams retired from the sport just a few weeks ago after the US Open, and now, Federer is announcing his retirement from the sport. While taking to Twitter, the 41-year-old legend explained why he is choosing to retire, and how he will always love the sport that gave him so much.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Laver Cup

"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries," Federer said. "I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career. This is a bittersweet decision because I will miss everything the tour has given me. But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on Earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible."

Federer will compete in the Laver Cup next week, and it will be his final tournament. He is looking to go out with a bang, and there is no doubt that the entire tennis world will be cheering him on for the last time.