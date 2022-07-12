The debate regarding who is allowed to use the n-word has been around for a very long time, and as Hip-Hop continues to expand its audience, those important conversations about race will undoubtedly continue to take place. Kendrick Lamar briefly spoke about white rap fans using the n-word on his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers deep-cut "Auntie Diaries," and now, two months later, it appears that Roddy Ricch has experienced a similar situation as his fellow Compton artist.

The LIVE LIFE FAST artist recently performed at Wireless Festival, and ever since the live stream of his performance of "The Box" hit the internet, fans have had a lot to say about the crowd's interaction with the diamond-certified hit.



In the video, the entire crowd can be heard singing the hook of "The Box" word for word. When the "She sucked a n**** soul, gotta Cash App" line came up, the n-word could be easily heard from what appeared to be a predominantly white crowd, and as a result, many fans have hit Twitter to voice their thoughts, frustrations, and disapproval about the situation.

Watch Roddy Ricch's Wireless Festival performance of "The Box" below, and scroll down further to see some of the funniest, thought-provoking, and notable fan reactions on Twitter.

