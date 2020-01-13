Roddy Ricch spent the entirety of 2019 under the radar, for the most part, as fans anticipated the release of his official debut album. Of course, he released single and had the summer on smash with the Grammy-nominated single, "Ballin" with Mustard. Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial arrived in the midst of the December rush where we saw numerous major projects drop before the year ends. After shooting its way up to the top of the Billboard 200, he's consistently held a spot in the top 10 since.



Roger Kisby/Getty Images

Earlier today, it was announced "The Box," the viral hit with the famed "ee uu" ad-lib, became Roddy's first number-one single. But on the same day that occurred, his album also found its way to the top of the Billboard 200. Moving 97K in the last week, he found his way jumping from number 2 to the top spot within the week.

Although getting to number one on the Billboard 200 was a major feat, his recent number one single should be a telling sign of what he has in store for the future. I mean, anyone who's able to overthrow Justin Bieber for number one clearly possesses star power.

While the rapper's debut hit the top spot, the top 10 includes a hell of a lot of hip hop. Post Malone is at number 2 while Thug and Da Baby hold the 8th and 6th sport, respectively. Rod Wave's Ghetto Gospel also hit the top 10 on the chart.

