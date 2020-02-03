When 50 Cent released his debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin', the game was forever changed. He instantly became a force to be reckoned with, throwing his name into a hat filled with some of the most potent spitters in the world. His ties to Eminem and Dr. Dre earned him legitimacy and he went on to enjoy a sensational career in music and entertainment. Perhaps Roddy Ricch is preparing himself for a similar path because, with Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, the rising star from Compton, California has officially become the first rapper since Fiddy to spend such a long time at the top of the Billboard 200 chart with his debut.



Roger Kisby/Getty Images

Bolstered by the hit singles "The Box" and "High Fashion," the 21-year-old is currently enjoying an insane level of success. His songs have been pulling major numbers on social platforms like TikTok, which have translated to consistency in streaming and the charts. Fully taking advantage of new music marketing methods, another week at the pole position on Billboard has Ricch meeting 50 Cent in a unique spot. As reported by The Fader, 50 Cent's Get Rich Or Die Tryin' album spent over a month at the top spot and now, PEMFBA has spent enough time there to match that feat.

As previously reported, Ricch beat out Eminem to reclaim his throne. Next week, he is expected to come short to Lil Wayne's Funeral. Congratulations, Roddy!