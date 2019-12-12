Roddy Ricch's debut album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial is finally out. The Compton-bred rapper has been one of the most promising young rapper to emerge from the new generation and it appears he'll be going into 2020 strong. According to Billboard, the rapper's sales projection has increased and could secure him the number one spot on the Billboard 200. Initially, projections slated for his album were between 75k to 85k but now, he's expected to move 90k equivalent album units.

The sales will be mainly driven by streams rather than traditional album sales but still, he's edging out two major acts for the top spot. The Who and Camilla Cabello are expected to hit the #2 and #3 spot, respectively. Cabello's new project, Romance is aiming for 70k while The Who is set to move 80K to 85K in their first week. XXXTENTACION's second posthumous album, Bad Vibes Forever is expected to move anywhere from 60k to 70k in the first week and reach the top 10.

With the news of Juice WRLD's death hitting at the top of the week, there has been a surge in streams for his two albums. His debut Goodbye & Good Riddance could move 65k and reach the top 10 while Death Race For Love is aiming for 50k in the first week and could be aiming to secure a position in the top 15.