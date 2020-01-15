Back in the summer, Roddy Ricch was arrested on felony charges of domestic violence, potentially putting his career in jeopardy and forcing him to seriously buckle down and clean up his act. The Compton rapper succeeded in that aspect, releasing one of the most impressive debut albums in recent memory with Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. Ricch is currently at the height of his popularity, sitting pretty at No. 1 on both of Billboard's all-important charts. His album has returned to the top spot while "The Box," his current single, beat out Justin Bieber's "Yummy" to become his first chart-topper. The rapper is celebrating his tremendous success at the beginning of the new decade and he's likely also breathing a major sigh of relief after it was confirmed that his domestic violence case had been declined.

According to a report by XXL, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office has noted that Roddy Ricch's domestic violence case has been dropped due to insufficient evidence. The case was officially declined back in September 2019.



Roger Kisby/Getty Images

There have not been too many details revealed regarding the alleged fight that Roddy and his girlfriend had in the summer, other than the fact that she did not require medical attention. The magazine states that, after an argument, things turned physical before the cops were called and Roddy was arrested.

This is all good news for the Compton product, who is enjoying an impressive run at the moment.