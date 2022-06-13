With performances lined up at both Governors Ball in Queens and Hot 97 Summer Jam in New Jersey, Roddy Ricch likely already knew he was in for one hell of a weekend, although things panned out to be far more chaotic than the 23-year-old could've imagined after he was arrested before taking the stage on Saturday.

In case you missed it, while the "Cooped Up" collaborator and his crew were passing through a security check stop at the aforementioned New York festival, officers uncovered a loaded firearm inside a vehicle they were taking to the show, along with nine rounds of ammo and a large-capacity magazine.

While initial reports stated that Roddy had been hit with "four counts of criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammo feeding device, and unlawful possession of that device," the latest update from TMZ reveals that all charges against the Compton native had been dropped.

The Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial artist was officially released from police custody on Sunday afternoon, and at the time it was expected that he would have to appear before a judge on Monday to be arraigned, but that's not the case.





"A rep for The Queens District Attorney's Office tells TMZ Roddy was not charged for the incident, and there are no pending charges against him," the publication shared. It's also been noted that a law enforcement source has claimed that another person in the vehicle was in possession of the gun.

In other news, during his Hot 97 set, "The Box" hitmaker had some choice words for the New York Police Department, which he recruited the crowd to chant along with him – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

