mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Roddy Ricch Tributes ODB On "Ghetto Superstar" Ft. Doe Boy & G Herbo

Aron A.
September 08, 2022 12:34
574 Views
03
2
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Ghetto Superstar
Roddy Ricch Feat. Doe Boy & G Herbo
Produced by DJ Mustard & Southside

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (2)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Mustard and Southside hold down production on Roddy Ricch's new single, "Ghetto Superstar" ft. Doe Boy and G Herbo.


Roddy Ricch's Live Life Fast was an unfortunate case of the sophomore slump. The Compton rapper returned to the drawing board in the past few months, as he's teased new music. He dropped off the Big 3 EP earlier this year as he's continued to tease the third installment in the Feed The Streets series.

Today, it appears that he might have officially kicked off the campaign. His latest offering "Ghetto Superstar" ft. Doe Boy and G Herbo is an homage of sorts to the late ODB that includes production from Mustard and Southside. The Memphis-fluenced banger was teased last week and brings Roddy Ricch, Doe Boy and G Herbo together for a braggadocious, eerie banger that offers promising insight into what Roddy has up his sleeves.

Check out the new single below.

Quotable Lyrics
Get your bitch up off my D, I'm not my Cuban, I don't link
I don't link, I don't even answer my phone, ho', I don't speak
I got rich, I pay a maid now, but I'll steal a sweep
Sweep his ass like seven games, I come through clutch, I did a three

Roddy Ricch Doe Boy G Herbo DJ Mustard Southside
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Roddy Ricch Tributes ODB On "Ghetto Superstar" Ft. Doe Boy & G Herbo
03
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject