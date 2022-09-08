Roddy Ricch Tributes ODB On "Ghetto Superstar" Ft. Doe Boy & G Herbo

Roddy Ricch's Live Life Fast was an unfortunate case of the sophomore slump. The Compton rapper returned to the drawing board in the past few months, as he's teased new music. He dropped off the Big 3 EP earlier this year as he's continued to tease the third installment in the Feed The Streets series.

Today, it appears that he might have officially kicked off the campaign. His latest offering "Ghetto Superstar" ft. Doe Boy and G Herbo is an homage of sorts to the late ODB that includes production from Mustard and Southside. The Memphis-fluenced banger was teased last week and brings Roddy Ricch, Doe Boy and G Herbo together for a braggadocious, eerie banger that offers promising insight into what Roddy has up his sleeves.

Check out the new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Get your bitch up off my D, I'm not my Cuban, I don't link

I don't link, I don't even answer my phone, ho', I don't speak

I got rich, I pay a maid now, but I'll steal a sweep

Sweep his ass like seven games, I come through clutch, I did a three

