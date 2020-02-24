There is nobody stopping Roddy Ricch as the Compton rapper is spending another week at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, holding onto his spot while his hit single "The Box" continues to gain in listeners.

This weekend, Kanye West and his Sunday Service collective performed a cover of the country's most popular song, "The Box," and the influence of the track goes beyond that. There are now floor mats being made with "Bitch, don't wear no shoes in my house" on them, and the cut is still performing incredibly on TikTok. Every other video on the social platform is using the song in the background, marking Roddy Ricch's rise from a relatively unknown rapper in the mainstream to becoming top billing at certain festivals a reality. This is going to be Roddy Ricch's year.

At the second spot remains Future and Drake with "Life Is Good," which has gotten the short end of the stick for six consecutive weeks. Post Malone's former chart-topper "Circles" holds still at No. 3 with Tones and I and Dua Lipa rounding out the Top 5.

Congratulations to Roddy Ricch, who has been sitting pretty above all other artists for much of this year. How long do you think this will continue? He is now tied to Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" with seven weeks at No. 1.