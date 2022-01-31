Roddy Ricch is a little over a month removed from the release of his latest body of work, Live Life Fast. The rapper's project hasn't been able to recreate the same success as his debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. However, Roddy doesn't seem entirely discouraged about it. Shortly after the album's release, he announced that he was going to be coming through with the long-awaited third installment of his mixtape series, Feed The Streets.



Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

While there's no release date set for the project, it seems inevitable that Roddy Ricch and Mustard will be working their magic on at least one song on Feed The Streets 3. Roddy took to Instagram over the weekend where he announced that he and Mustard created another hit record but this time, they managed to record it within seven minutes.

"me and @mustard vibe so crazy !!” he wrote. “made one in 7 minutes.”

Mustard chimed in immediately after, confirming that they had an incredibly productive studio session together. "That shit really scary," he wrote in response to Roddy's tweet.

Mustard contributed to Roddy Ricch's Live Life Fast for the lead single, "Late At Night." Perhaps, we could expect to see Mustard boast even more production credits on Roddy Ricch's next mixtape.

Check out Roddy Ricch and Mustard's tweets below and let us know if you're ready for a new collab.