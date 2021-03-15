In September of 2020, Kanye West surprised his followers by streaming a video of himself urinating on one of his Grammy Awards. Though he likely believed his gesture held symbolic power, it would appear that the dismissive move went on to alienate some of his fellow rappers. In fact, Roddy Ricch recently took to Instagram Live to reflect on his own triumphant Grammy nomination haul, expressing clear frustration with Kanye so so cavalierly devaluing the trophy's value.

"If I get nominated for six Grammys, and a n***a I look to have twenty-five of these muthafuckas, and I come in here I want to get nominated for six this year," begins Ricch, clearly in a state of annoyance. "I feel that's a good number. And this year, the n***a just piss on that shit. How you think that made the world look at my accomplishment? That I worked for. I did all this shit! And you pissing on shit. That shit be lame."

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

While not exactly a direct diss, it's clear that Roddy Ricch feels some type of way about Kanye West's definitive anti-Grammy stance. Of course, Yeezy isn't the only rapper to hold the Award Ceremony in low esteem. Case in point, Lil Wayne recently fired off a "Fuk The Grammys" tweet but a few short hours ago. Time and again, rappers have expressed frustration with The Grammys, though few are so quick to resort to urine as a form of protest.

As opinions on the topic range so differently across the hip-hop community, perhaps the worth of a Grammy Award should be placed exclusively in the eye of a beholder. For Roddy Ricch, there is ample reason to be proud, and no amount of Kanye West Twitter content should hold sway over his opinion. Check out Roddy's live stream rant below, and sound off with your own opinions on the matter.