Roddy Ricch Stacks It Up On "thailand"

It's been a long time coming but finally, Roddy Ricch unveiled his sophomore album on Friday. There has been much anticipation surrounding the album's release, especially after two years of waiting for the follow-up to Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. Unfortunately, many weren't exactly thrilled about the final product but there are certainly many highlights on Live Life Fast.

"Thailand" kicks off the project following the slow-burning intro that interpolates Rick Ross' "Live Fast Die Young" ft. Kanye West. As the muffled 808s kick in, Roddy starts off the record with an infectious quotable, declaring, "I flew my bitch out from thailaaaaaaaaand, she do the most." With production handled by Southside, Roddy Ricch delivers a show-stopping anthem that's bound to rattle any stadium in the future.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

You gon' need some more of this shit

Livin' prototype, they gon' copy a n***a

I done spent some M's on my property, n***a

Got rich off "The Box" how I box me a n***a

