After being nominated at the Grammy Awards this year, Compton-based rapper Roddy Ricch ranted on Instagram Live about how people perceived his accomplishments, complaining that one of his idols, Kanye West, lessened the value of a Grammy Award by sharing a video of himself urinating on one of his trophies.

"If I get nominated for six Grammys, and a n***a I look to have twenty-five of these muthaf*ckas, and I come in here and I want to get nominated for six this year," said Roddy in March 2021. "I feel that's a good number. And this year, the n***a just piss on that sh*t. How you think that made the world look at my accomplishment? That I worked for. I did all this sh*t! And you pissing on sh*t. That sh*t be lame."

At the time, it was perceived as though Roddy was throwing a jab at Kanye. During his latest interview with Big Boy's Neighborhood, the 22-year-old superstar spoke about his rant, clarifying what he meant.

"I feel like what I was saying, I needed to gather my thoughts more and say it how I wanted to say it. What I was saying was I grew up looking to a Kanye or Jay as like, if I do this, I wanna have twenty [Grammys] because that's what they did," explained Roddy. "When I seen [Kanye] pissing on a Grammy, it kinda rubbed me wrong 'cause I was like, damn n***a, now that I'm getting nominated, I feel like everybody's sh*tting on the accolades. Now, it's like it don't even matter. Now that I look back on it, it's like, I don't really give a f*ck about it like that. But in that moment, that's more so what I was thinking. No disrespect to Kanye because he's a legend. He's the guy. I pulled up on him, we chopped it up so it ain't no disrespect to him."

Check out Roddy Ricch's explanation below.