It looks like Roddy Ricch is securing another bag. Billboard reports this morning that the fast-rising Compton rapper just signed a new publishing deal with Kobalt Music. The exclusive deal will give Roddy full administration of his catalogue in addition to publishing, creative services, and synch for all of his future works.

“Roddy’s versatility as an artist is one of a kind and allows him to successfully jump into any genre,” said Sam Taylor, Kobalt executive vp creative, in announcing the Ricch signing. “He’s incredible and fresh for the future of Kobalt.”

Roddy, who’s currently coming off a Marshmello-assisted hit with “Project Dreams,” said Kobalt’s genuine interest in him and vision for his future made the decision easy. “I respect everything Kobalt’s been doing with the artists they’ve signed,” said Ricch. “Most importantly, I felt like they had a genuine interest and support of me as an artist and my vision, which made the decision easy.”

In other related news, Roddy teased a possible new collab with Drake last week, saying he "juss talked to Drake.... it’s lit." Until that possibly surfaces, we'll continue to keep you posted. Stay tuned.