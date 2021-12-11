Roddy Ricch season is upon us. Since the start of December, the young Compton hip-hop prince has had his sights set on his sophomore album LiveLifeFast.

On Dec. 1, Roddy announced that the album will release Friday, Dec. 17, and unveiled the cover art of him speeding in a sports car. He later explained that the cover art was inspired by the photo used for his mentor Nipsey Hussle's final album Victory Lap.

Later that week, Roddy received his RIAA Diamond plaque for the lead single "The Box" from his December 2019 debut album. Hoping to replicate that success on his new project, Roddy posted a teaser short film days later (Dec. 9), as his narration explains his relationship with time ahead of the album: "My OG P told me, the goal in life was to have fast money, fast b*tches and fast cars. But the consequences behind that life is glory. But all fast things must slow down," he laments. "And at some point, life will force you to stop. His result was 26 years in a federal penitentiary. I've realized I've lived fast. I want to take my time. Time is the most expensive luxury in the world. It's something you spend, and never get back. But you never know how much you have left."

Last night (Dec. 10) Ricch, posted a video to his Instagram story of him mixing a song on ProTools. It is not clear whether or not he is still putting the finishing touches on his album, or if he's working on a completely new song. Either way, Roddy seems inspired and energized during this album rollout.

