Regardless of their status in the industry, rappers always have at least one artist they're most excited to work with in the studio. Even our favorite veteran legends can name someone that they vibe with musically the most, and award-winning rapper Roddy Ricch didn't hesitate to share who his most "in tune" fellow artist is when asked.

Just ahead of the release of his new single "Late At Night" and its retro-inspired visual, Roddy caught up with Nick Cannon on his Power 106 show for the Los Angeles radio station. The L.A. native chopped it up about his single and cinematic takes on his song's visuals, and between Cannon's praises, the radio host wanted to know who Roddy was the most excited to "get into the studio and make some magic with."



Jerritt Clark / Stringer / Getty Images

“One person in particular that I know that when we really, really, really get in tune, we really get in sync, it could be something crazy is my big bro Kendrick [Lamar]," Roddy said of his fellow Angeleno. "I ain’t really got the full-blown opportunity to really just lock-in months or weeks at a time so it’s just like, I know when that happen, I’ll be excited for that.”

An excited Cannon told the rapper that that's the collaboration that Hip Hop needs to "put on for the west."

“I feel like it’s gon’ work whenever the perfect time is and if it never happens, it’s just something that I always, like that’s somebody I always feel like inspired me to do it," Roddy added. Just prior to delivering his answer, however, Roddy couldn't help but laugh.

"You gon' have n*ggas calling me after this." Check out Roddy Ricch's full interview with Nick Cannon below and let us know if you think a Roddy-Kendrick link is what Hip Hop needs.