Roddy Ricch has been working very hard on new music as of late. As it stands, the artist is working on his latest mixtape Feed Tha Streets 3 which is the third installment of his popular mixtape series. This is going to be a comeback record of sorts for Roddy, whose Live Life Fast album received mixed reviews from both fans and the media.

Over the last few weeks, Roddy has provided fans with some very interesting teasers for this project, including a snippet for a song that is produced by Southside and Mustard. These are two of the best producers in hip-hop, so it only makes sense that Roddy would recruit them for his new track.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In fact, it seems like the Southside and Mustard-produced track is imminent. While taking to Instagram, Roddy confirmed that the song is called "Ghetto Superstar" and that it will even feature the likes of G Herbo and Doe Boy.

For those of you who want to listen to the track, you won't have to wait long as it is slated to drop around Noon on Thursday, September 8th.

