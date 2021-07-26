Roddy Ricch was roasted online, this weekend, after the pendant on his chain fell off during his performance at Rolling Loud in Miami. While fans called him out for having fake jewelry, he said it was simply too heavy for the chain.

“Stop the CAP!” he wrote on Instagram with a picture of the pendant. “My baby was juss too heavy.”

The pendant displays two massive Rs on top of each other, making the rapper's initials.



Continuing with his busy year, Ricch is expected to appear on Kanye West's upcoming album, DONDA, which premiered in Atlanta, earlier this week. With his verse on the project, Ricch addresses his past criticisms of West, which stem from West's prior antics regarding the Grammys.

"They said I was mad at the Grammys, but I'm looking at my Grammy right now/Pulled up on Ye and said they don't understand me, I just want my dog to pipe down," he raps on the unreleased song which was played during the DONDA listening event at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Check out Ricch's explanation for his chain falling apart below. Later in the night, Travis Scott debuted new music during his highly anticipated set.

